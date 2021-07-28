Advertisement

COVID: 2.5% 14-day avg.; 353 total active; 46.2% fully vaccinated

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 7/28, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.5%. In total, there have been 101,981 confirmed cases and 1,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 18 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 353 cases remain active. 49.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 46.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 643,545 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

