Mandan police department recognizes officers for exceptional service and lifesaving actions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police Department is recognizing officers for exceeding the calls of duty in 2019 and in 2020 by putting on an awards ceremony.

The department thanked officers for acts such as performing CPR to save lives in several incidents, for rendering aid to someone in a car that had the potential to catch on fire, and for knocking on doors to alert residents of an apartment fire.

The department also gave detective Tyler Henry, who is no longer with the department, the 2019 Chief’s Award for his efforts in the RJR homicide investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect.

“We have a passion to keep our communities safe, and one of the best communities in this country. We don’t look at what you look like or what day of the week it is, we protect everybody,” said Mandan Chief of Police Jason Ziegler.

19 men and women were given awards.

2019 Awards:

Tyler Henry, Chief’s Award

Joshua Scherr, Lifesaving Award

Shannon Reichenberg, Lifesaving Award

Michael Breid, Lifesaving Award

Patrick Haug, Letter of Recognition

Garrett Stepp, Letter of Recognition

Jonathan Henry, Letter of Recognition

2020 Awards:

Michael Wood, Chief’s Award

Michael Breid, Police Commendation Award x 2

Deedra Finley, Police Commendation Award

Andrea Benitez, Police Commendation Award

Shannon Reichenberg, Police Commendation Award

Leo Belgarde, Police Commendation Award

Dylan McAlexander, Police Commendation Award

Jacob Aiello, Police Commendation Award

Candy Fleck, Letter of Recognition

Chris Tracy, Morton Sheriff’s Deputy, Letter of Recognition

Luke Kapella, BCI Agent, Letter of Recognition

Michael Mees, BCI Agent, Letter of Recognition

