COVID: 1.8% 14-day avg.; 212 total active; 45.8% fully vaccinated

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 7/21, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8%. In total, there have been 111,093 confirmed cases and 1,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Eleven are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 212 cases remain active. 48.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 45.8% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 637,180 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

