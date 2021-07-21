Biden administration extending U.S.-Canada border restrictions to Aug. 21

(CNN) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike across the country, the Biden Administration is extending non-essential travel restrictions for the United States’ northern and southern borders.

According to a federal register notice, the restrictions go into effect Thursday and will remain until August 21st.

These restrictions are not new. The U.S. has been limiting non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who are traveling for medical purposes or to attend school are exempt from the restrictions.

An administration official says although there have been positive developments in the fight against the disease, recent outbreaks and continued transmission both in the U.S. and globally, pose a risk.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum called the decision to extend the restrictions preposterous.

“After months of harmful and unnecessary delays, these border restrictions have now crossed the line from precautionary to preposterous,” Burgum said.

Burgum added: “Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has surpassed our own, yet the Biden administration continues to stand in the way of a long-overdue reopening of the border with our closest ally and trading partner. Even the co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus – a member of the president’s own party – called this decision ‘illogical’ and noted that the administration has failed to deliver on its promise in January to provide a border reopening plan within 14 days.”

