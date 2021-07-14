Advertisement

COVID: 1.5% 14-day avg.; 189 total active; 45.5% fully vaccinated

(KVLY)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 7/14, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.5%. In total, there have been 110,926 confirmed cases and 1,536 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 11 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 0 ICU beds occupied. 189 cases remain active. 48.3% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 45.5% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 632,790 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

