COVID: 1.2% 14-day avg.; 124 total active; 45.2% fully vaccinated

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 7/07, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.2%. In total, there have been 110,779 confirmed cases and 1,528 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 9 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 1 ICU beds occupied. 124 cases remain active. 47.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 45.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 629,044 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.3%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

