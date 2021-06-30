“Star Wars” Actor Touches Down in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are millions of “Star Wars” fans around the world and in galaxies far far away. Tuesday, a few of them were fortunate enough to meet one of the actors from “The Mandalorian,” a TV series spinoff of the popular movies.

“Do you want me to personalize it there, at all, for you,” said Dominic Pace, an actor in “The Mandalorian.”

Dominic Pace got up close and personal with “Star Wars” fans at Comic Realms in Bismarck.

The character actor, who is known for playing the part of Gekko the Bounty Hunter, signed autographs, took photos and shared stories with fellow enthusiasts.

”For Bismarck, this is absolutely amazing, we’ve not had anything like this before, that I can think of. So this was really cool for him to be able to come here and for us to come out and help support him and help get the community out,” said “Star Wars” superfan Rick Carmen.

Pace has been an actor for more than 25 years, but he’s been a “Star Wars” fan his whole life. He says personal appearances, like Tuesday’s in Bismarck, allows the character he plays in “The Mandalorian” to come to life.

”To me it’s priceless. I was able to see ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ at the Hollywood premiere with this costume because I have this costume,” said “Star Wars” fanatic Nathan Quick.

Pace is on a two-month tour to 50 comic book stores around the country. His appearances raise money for local businesses and support various charities.

”A lot of us aren’t movie stars, we’re 99%-ers, just like the working-class men and women in our country. So, for me, it’s just been a genuine joy because I’ve gone through that struggle over the last twenty-five years. I’ve been fortunate enough to work, but also we all just need a little helping hand,” said Pace.

Fans who attended the event were given a free fanfiction “Star Wars” comic book, and for some, a chance to experience the power of the force themselves.

