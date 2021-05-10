Bismarck fourth-grader wins state ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck fourth-grader is getting a lot of attention for her doodle.

Makenna Krukenberg is the state winner in the “Doodle for Google” contest.

Krukenberg has a lot of ideas.

“This is a puppy princess book idea,” she explained while paging through a notebook.

The 10-year-old has a whole notebook filled with books she’d like to write.

“I really like writing so I might want to be an author,” Krukenberg said.

But it was this idea that’s got people talking. The library media specialist at Krukenberg’s school encouraged students to come up with something for the doodle for Google contest; something that fit the theme of “inner strength.”

“The pandemic has been hard for us, and I thought about the workers doing their job to help us stay safe,” Krukenberg explained.

This is what she came up with.

“I have a nurse, a mail carrier, a grocery store clerk and the COVID vaccine and then the ‘e’ wearing a mask.”

Krukenberg’s idea was so good, she’s the state winner.

“It was hard to believe that my doodle won,” she admitted.

Her family surprised her with the news and Google sent balloons and prizes.

“I got a ‘Doodle for Google’ hat and a new tablet,” she said as she took her prizes out of the box.

Now, her doodle is one of 54 chosen for the next round.

“I’m hoping to make it into the top five because that would be really exciting,” she stated.

Krukenberg thinks winning would be pretty cool, but she’s happy her artwork has made it this far. Afterall, her award-winning artwork was really just a doodle she did for fun.

You can vote for Krukenberg’s doodle online. Here’s a link to voting: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/.

The top five doodles will get more prizes and college scholarships. One doodle will be chosen as the national winner. In addition to a college scholarship, the winner will also get a technology package for their school and the winning doodle will be displayed on google.com for a day.

