‘Vaccine Passport’ amendment slapped on health insurance study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the 2021 legislative session expected to end this week, North Dakota lawmakers are putting the final touches on bills.

And, some of the late changes are echoes of previous failed efforts.

State lawmakers inserted an amendment banning vaccine passports in North Dakota, with exceptions for health care providers and airports.

Some were hesitant to take on the amendment because it takes away a business’s ability to decide for itself.

But the committee voted unanimously to add the ban after saying it balances the rights of the businesses and the rights of the person.

“I know we’re all worried about ‘can I get on the plane?’ We can’t affect that. No matter what we do here in the state, it’s only within our borders. But it does seem to give people some comfort level, I guess,” House Human Services Chairman Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, said.

The amendment was added to a state study on reforms to the health insurance market.

Last week, the State House failed a late bill that tried to do the same thing. That attempt needed a two-thirds majority to be considered. This next attempt only requires a simple majority from both chambers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.