Virtual schooling takes steps to permanent option

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As part of an “education funding” bill, North Dakota state senators approved a bill to make virtual learning a permanent option for students.

Similar bills have passed allowing schools to use virtual learning to make up lost days due to weather or avoid losing snow days altogether.

With more schools making virtual learning more common, the bill gives students the ability to have their attendance counted for any day of the school year.

“Sometimes, the in-class settings are fine but the need to supplement with something virtual. So it’s just something to give another option. And when we have that option, if it’s right for that family and for that school and for that teacher, then we need a way to do it and a way count attendance and then a way to do payment,” said Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott.

It passed the Senate 44 – 3.

The school district would need to have their online standards approved by the Public Instruction Department.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.