Spring cleaning? Bismarck’s Closet 127 could use your donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the weather warming up, you’re probably doing what many of us are - spring cleaning. Instead of tossing those unwanted items out, they could go to good use at Closet 127.

What may seem like just a mug or blanket, could make a big difference to those in need.

“Some people, they don’t have anything,” said Rachael Howard, Closet 127 founder.

That’s where Closet 127 comes in. This non-profit organization provides furniture and housewares to people who are starting over.

“Our mission is to help and equip individuals or families who are leaving unhealthy situations and embarking on a new path in life,” said Howard.

Closet 127 partners with various organizations, like Burleigh and Morton County Social Services.

“Those agencies work one on one with the individuals to get on their feet and into housing. The part where we come in is that we help them build their new home, so we help them furnish their new house,” said Howard.

Howard said while they’ve seen more and more donations this spring, there’s also an increase in need in the community.

“Now that the word is getting out there, we are seeing an influx in requests, which is great, because that’s our whole mission,” said Howard.

Even if you don’t have extra items to donate, Closet 127 could also use some volunteers.

“A lot of these folks don’t have a vehicle, let alone a truck, and they don’t have the finances to get a moving truck, so I think if we had more volunteers like that here that would be incredible,” said Jenny Silbernagel, Closet 127 volunteer.

Volunteers say every little bit helps.

“Bringing items here, you know it’s going to someone who needs it. Who couldn’t get it otherwise,” said Silbernagel.

Howard said their organization helps around five individuals or families a week.

If you have items to donate, Closet 127 is having a donation drive on Sunday, April 11th from 1-4 pm at 541 Airport Road in Bismarck. They accept furniture, housewares, children’s and baby’s items. For questions, to set up your own donation drop off time, or if you could use the help of Closet 127, contact closet127info@gmail.com.

