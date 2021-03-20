Bismarck art gallery showcases artwork from 52 artists across the world

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Downtown Artist Coop and 52 artists from across the world collaborated for the North Dakota Human Rights Festival.

The month long event includes paintings, murals and clay displays. Artists say each piece represents a human rights issue. Co-op manager Paul Noot says the displays are designed to raise awareness.

“I think we think of art as being good for the soul, it’s refreshing and it makes us happy and sometimes art doesn’t do that,” said Noot.

The exhibit runs through April 10th and can be seen in the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative’s building.

