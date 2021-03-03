Bill seeks to require license to sell vape products

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tobacco prevention groups said the vaping industry is largely unregulated.

They’ve teamed up with lawmakers to bring forward a bill that would help monitor vape products and shops.

In order to sell tobacco, retailers must be licensed.

But that’s not the case when selling vaping products, which tobacco prevention groups said leads to a world of unknowns in the industry.

“There are no rules and requirements on what has to be in these products. There’s no labeling requirements. There’s no standards that the industry has to follow in terms of percentage of nicotine or content of flavors,” said Heather Austin with Tobacco Free North Dakota

Austin added vaping has become a huge issue with teenagers and younger adults, but some lawmakers said adding the regulation and a tax to vapes used by those trying to quit smoking is unfair.

