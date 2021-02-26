Souris Valley Animal Shelter part of Texas pet rescue operation

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot is organizing a rescue operation in the south in the wake of power issues due to the recent winter storms.

Working through the same shelter as the last operation, Souris Valley is pulling dogs from shelters in Oklahoma and Texas which can’t keep them safely anymore, so volunteers are being organized to take them in.

Fosters across Ward County are providing temporary homes for the pets.

“With freezing temperatures and bad weather people were bringing in animals at a very high rate. They didn’t want them to freeze on the streets but all of these shelters in the south are high kill so the more animals they were getting also means the more animals they have to euthanize potentially,” said Shelbi Waters, Executive Director.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter is closed for renovation now, but staff hope to open again in July.

