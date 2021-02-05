’Blessed Pets’ helps with pet caretaking in Minot amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – A new non-profit aimed at providing for pets during the pandemic is making a difference in the Magic City.

At the Phillips home pets are family, and after finding themselves in financial hardship due to the pandemic, they were faced with a challenge.

“We were like how we are going to feed our pets,” said Blessed Pets founder Emma Phillips.

Phillips said she and her husband Toby knew they couldn’t be the only ones struggling with that question.

That’s why they started Blessed Pets, an animal food pantry.

“We used our last $50 to get some pet food and got some cards made up,” said Phillips.

In just a month Phillips said they have helped 300 cats, dogs, and horses with personal donations and facilitating donations from the community.

“Just like you worry about feeding your children, you worry about the rest of your family, and I know how hard it is. When we can help with other people’s family we try to,” said Kitty Ahrenf, who donates to the pet pantry.

Phillips who also makes homemade dog food for pets with special needs said it fills her family’s heart to be able to give back to others.

“When I see people smiling and coming up to give me a hug because we’ve helped them because they haven’t had any food, that is amazing,” she explained.

Phillips said she hopes to set up drop locations around town and in other cities where people have expressed a need for the service.

For more information on how to donate pet food or gift cards to pet supply stores, visit the Blessed Pets Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.