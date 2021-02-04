Minot community reacts to mayor’s decision to end citywide mask mandate

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma announced that the citywide mask mandate expired along with Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of emergency declaration.

But not everyone is on board with the ending of the mask mandate.

“I would say it’s too soon, COVID is still going around,” said Minot resident Bryan Morganthal.

Two weeks ago the Minot City Council voted to keep the mandate until the mid-February meeting, despite testimony from many residents who spoke in favor of the cancellation.

“The mask provides zero protection it doesn’t mitigate either,” said Minot resident Jimmy Vanhoose.

Last Friday Mayor Shaun Sipma submitted an executive order to end policy sooner, following Burgum’s reduction of the statewide risk level from yellow to green.

Sipma submitted a letter to be read at the council Monday which included several reasons for the sudden change.

“As of Jan. 28 nearly 40% of the 75 and older Ward County population received COVID-19 vaccinations, and again that’s from First District Health Unit Data,” Sipma’s letter stated.

Although the public mask mandate ended, the city did reaffirm the decision to continue a city facility mask policy.

We reached out to the city for further comment from Sipma, but a spokesperson for the city said his letter at the council was his statement.

Local businesses still may require patrons to wear a mask.

