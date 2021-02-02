Bank of Tioga invests in community

TIOGA, N.D. - The Bank of Tioga is kicking off the new year by giving back to the local community.

Four nonprofits each received a share of a $30,000 gift donated directly from the bank.

The Tioga Medical Center is one of the organizations that received a monetary gift from the bank. President and CEO Ryan Mickelsen said they will use the $15,000 donation for COVID costs during the pandemic.

“We’ve had increases in supply costs, with disinfectants and all the PPE we’ve had to purchase, overtime costs; and these types of donations are what’s needed for us to continue,” said Mickelsen.

As the only health center in the immediate area, Mickelsen said the clinic has played a key role in providing COVID testing and vaccines.

While some nonprofits will be using the funds to continue the fight against COVID, others said they will use their donation go bring a little fun back to the community.

“We just appreciate the support of the bank of Tioga and all the businesses in Tioga,” said Joy Sparks, Tioga Movie Theater board member. The volunteer-run theatre received $2,500.

Sparks said that despite having to remain closed since last March, they still plan to put the money to good use.

Tioga Movie Theater (KFYR)

“We’re going to hire a local contractor and remodel the lobby which is in desperate need of remodeling. We have people come back to town after being gone for a long time and said “Oh this looks the same,” So, we need to spruce it up a little bit,” said Sparks.

Bank President David Grubb said this is just one ways the bank gives back to the community annually.

“We want the people that live in our communities and the surrounding area to know that we’re here not only to provide financial services but to give back in a meaningful way to help the community and the businesses and the people that live here,” said Grubb.

Making an impact during COVID, one donation at a time.

The two other organizations to receive funds include the Tioga Area Economic Development Corp. and the Tioga Chamber of Commerce receiving $7,500 and $5,000, respectively.

