Advertisement

B-52 from Minot to fly over Superbowl during National Anthem

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot...
The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot Air Force Base, as part of a standard precautionary plan, amid the threat of Hurricane Laura.(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. – A B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base will be one of three aircraft with the Global Strike Command to fly over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem of Superbowl LV on Feb. 7, according to a news release from the Air Force Monday.

The “first-of-its kind trifecta flyover” will feature the B-52 from Minot, along with a B-1B Lanser from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the release indicates.

According to Air Force Public Affairs, the aircraft will take off from their respective bases, join together for the flyover, and return to their respective bases shortly after.

Public Affairs indicated the Air Force conducts roughly 1,000 flyovers a year, at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Superbowl LV.

A B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base will be one of three aircraft with the Global Strike Command to fly over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem of Superbowl LV on Feb. 7, according to a news release from the Air Force Monday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 3.7% daily rate; 3,079 tests, 99 positive, 0 deaths
Congressman Kelly Armstrong letter
North Dakota congressman Kelly Armstrong responds to treatment of National Guard troops in Washington D.C.
vaccine locator
North Dakota Department of Health creates COVID-19 vaccine locator
State lawmakers will be looking over a bill that, if passed, would increase the state’s minimum...
ND bill could change minimum wage
Kinley Hetletved
Bismarck Century High archery student to compete at World Ranking Event

Latest News

Winner! $1 million Powerball prize sold in Walhalla
Troops return from D.C.
North Dakota National Guard troops return home from D.C.
North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company
North Dakota National Guard returns from mission in Washington D.C.
Evening weather 1-24-2021
Evening weather 1-24-2021