B-52 from Minot to fly over Superbowl during National Anthem

TAMPA, Fla. – A B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base will be one of three aircraft with the Global Strike Command to fly over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem of Superbowl LV on Feb. 7, according to a news release from the Air Force Monday.

The “first-of-its kind trifecta flyover” will feature the B-52 from Minot, along with a B-1B Lanser from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the release indicates.

According to Air Force Public Affairs, the aircraft will take off from their respective bases, join together for the flyover, and return to their respective bases shortly after.

Public Affairs indicated the Air Force conducts roughly 1,000 flyovers a year, at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Superbowl LV.

A B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base will be one of three aircraft with the Global Strike Command to fly over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem of Superbowl LV on Feb. 7, according to a news release from the Air Force Monday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.