Project Kindness: Bismarck families leave super tips, spread kindness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of bad things happening in the world these days.

But while those negative stories dominate the headlines, there are also a lot of good things happening, even right here in North Dakota.

Two Bismarck families are determined to focus on the good and to spread kindness. They did that, by making some super tips.

This moment was the best part of 11-year-old Eva Brooke’s Christmas vacation. Eva and her family collected money from friends and family.

“It was $280,” Brooke recalled.

They gave it all to their server at Rockin’ 50s.

“He was surprised to say the least,” she said. “We called it ‘Project Kindness.’”

They got the idea for Project Kindness from friend Heather Frey. Frey’s family did the same thing in December. They raised more than $1,600.

“It was from all over United States; from Colorado, Florida, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Iowa and quite a few in North Dakota,” Frey said.

Frey’s friends and family split $1,600 into two super tips.

“One server, Mary had to walk away. I’m sure it was an overwhelming experience,” Frey explained. “Our server, Amy, was moved to tears as well. It made me realize how much this gift meant to them. I was the messenger, but everyone came together to do something kind for someone. We can all use a little kindness.”

As Brooke settles back into a school routine, she’s determined to keep kindness a top priority.

“It’s good to give and always be kind,” Brooke stated.

And she hopes she can inspire others to spread a little kindness, too.

Neither the Frey family nor the Brooke family knew their servers. They say giving a gift to a stranger made it a little extra special.

