Family with 3 generations of veterans looks back on service

TURTLE MOUNTAINS, N.D. – One family of veterans from the Turtle Mountains is taking Wednesday to reflect on a history of military service that stretches from Normandy to Afghanistan.

For the Davis men, following in your family’s military footsteps is a tradition that has now spread over three generations.

“I was all for my dad because I saw the pride he had in being a veteran,” said Logan Davis, Sr. Eli J. Davis served from 1942 to 1945 as a Combat Engineer.

As veteran of World War II, he was involved in several of the major campaigns at the time.

“He was at the liberation of Paris and that’s the only thing he ever talked about was Paris. Never talked about the things he did or what he went through,” said Davis, Sr.

Logan Davis, Sr., said his father’s service the Army is what inspired him to join in 1972.

“I volunteered for the draft my father spent three years, I spent two. My son volunteered when he was 18 Logan the second and of course I was proud of him,” he said.

Logan Davis II served as a Counter Intelligence Agent from 2003 to 2016.

He served six combat deployments in Iraq as well as being deployed to Germany and South Korea.

He said was inspired by the military history on his mother’s side of the family.

“As I see it, I went there to fulfill my duty and to gain a reputation and to learn something . And to contribute and one I had that honor and reputation that’s all I needed,” said Davis II.

As for Logan Davis, Sr., he said he will continue to carry enormous pride in his father and son this Veterans day.

“Two years seem like 20 years to me, and of course my father went through a lot worse than I did and so did my son. So I don’t say anything accept that I’m proud of my father and my son,” he said.

Photo courtesy: Logan Davis, Sr.

