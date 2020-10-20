Advertisement

$16 million in unspent CARES Act money could be given to oil companies

North Dakota oil well
North Dakota oil well(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CARES Act money needs to be spent by Dec. 30. But many state agencies still have a lot of funds left over.

More than $221 million, that’s how much CARES Act money is going unspent by 32 state agencies. Now, the Emergency Commission is set to decide on where that money will end up.

$1.25 billion was given to North Dakota by the federal government, but many state agencies are returning more than $221 million, or asking for its reallocation.  

“No we did not expect it to be that high, so that was surprising. But agencies were realistic about what they could get done,” said Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette. One of those agencies, the Industrial Commission, was given $66 million to plug and reclaim orphaned wells. And with $16 million left over, some lawmakers think the money could be better spent elsewhere amidst the pandemic.

“Well, I think that’s a misuse of the dollars. There are many many small businesses in North Dakota that need this money,” said Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo.

With winter weather closing in, Department of Mineral Resources leaders said they’ve only reclaimed half of the wells they sought out to. 

“We’re at full workforce now, but really only got there as of last week,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said their new plan would be to use the CARES Act dollars as grants to oil companies. He said up to $200,000 would be provided for every drilled, uncompleted well that is completed between now and Dec. 30.

“The company I talked to yesterday, they were planning nine wells in June of next year, and they said, ‘well, yeah we can accelerate those completions into November or December,’” said Helms.

He added this would help stabilize production and oil revenues and said he hopes the remaining wells will be reclaimed by fall of next year. Morrissette said that, unlike the Industrial Commission, the majority of state agencies are simply returning the funds they can’t use in time. He said most remaining CARES Act funding will be reallocated to support K-12 schools, COVID-19 research, and hospitals.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountrail County leaders discuss orange COVID risk level

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Mountrail County Commissioners discussed what the county’s new orange level will mean for residents.

News

BPS breaks ground on new elementary school at northwest site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck Public School District broke ground on its new northwest elementary school.

News

Minot Municipal Court canceled through Oct. 26 due to COVID concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Municipal Courthouse will be closed through Monday, Oct. 26 as a precautionary measure, after a court employee began showing COVID-like symptoms this week, according to the Municipal Court Office and the city of Minot.

News

Lord’s Pantry Cupboard in Minot closed temporarily due to COVID concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Minot announced that it is closing its doors for the week.

Latest News

News

Voting returns increase in Burke County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
With only two weeks until the election, Burke County has started to see an increase in returned ballots.

News

Burke County Sheriff, Commissioners discuss security cameras

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Burke County Commissioners met for the first time Tuesday since deciding to remove security camera monitors from the sheriff’s office to another location.

News

Employees could start suing employers over “take home” COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
The pandemic has created a slew of new health risks for employees working in close quarters. But, it’s also posing potential legal threats for employers.

News

Community rallies to build home for Minot family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot Habitat for Humanity chapter is finishing up work on the area’s 14th Habitat house after nearly two years of work and being delayed by COVID-19.

News

Charles Hall qualified residential program closing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Charles Hall Youth and Family Services Director Gayla Sherman says several children will have to move after the non-profit closes its qualified residential treatment facility on Saturday.

News

Dads of Autism calendar celebrates dads, raises awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Twelve local dads are posing for the camera.