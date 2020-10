Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum announced late Friday that he’s put Indian Affairs Commissioner, Scott Davis, on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Burgum said they take such allegations seriously and are committed to safe, equitable work environments for all North Dakotans.

State labor commissioner, Erica Thunder, will serve as the interim Indian Affairs Commissioner, pending the investigation’s outcome.

