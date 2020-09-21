Sanford Health awarded $100,000 grant from the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health was awarded a $100,000 grant from the North Dakota Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program to be used toward their nursing assistant training program.

The grant is designed to support accelerated skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs that prepare displaced workers for full-time employment in North Dakota.

Sanford Health staff said there is a shortage across the state of nursing assistants and they wanted to make this program more readily available to help put people back to work.

“You can take the course online so that helps, any individual that wants to get back in the work force but may not be able to travel for the training,” said Sanford Health Chief Nursing Officer Rendi Schaeffer.

In level one of the Sanford Nursing Assistant Program, people can learn the basics needed to get patients ready for a physician in clinics.

Level two allows for people to work in a hospital as a nurse’s assistant, and in level three people can become a certified nurse’s assistant and work in long-term care facilities.

For more information about the program call (877) 243-1372.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.