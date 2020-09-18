Advertisement

DoD sends $6.3 million for new Magic City Discovery Center(Image courtesy: Wendy Keller / MCDC)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The Department of Defense has announced a nearly $6.3 million grant for the Magic City Discovery Center.

The new facility for the Discovery Center will provide STEAM education to children in the Minot area, including kids from Minot Air Force Base, in support of that goal the military wanted to help fund the project to inspire the next generation.

The plan is to build the center on North Hill at a total cost of almost $14 million.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, both confirmed the news late Thursday night.

Leadership with the Discovery Center plan to hold a more formal announcement of the award with members of the base in the coming week, according to a spokesperson for the center.

Image courtesy: Wendy Keller / MCDC

