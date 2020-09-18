Different high school football divisions in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 11-Man high school football divisions in North Dakota will have new names next year, and the two largest classes will also have a new number of teams in them.

What we know is AAA will be called 11-AA and there will be 10 teams statewide in this class.

Dickinson had the option to move down and the Midgets will be doing that.

From the WDA, Legacy, Century, Mandan, Bismarck, Minot, and Williston, and from the EDC, Shanley is opting-up to play in 11-AA, so this division is going from 16-teams down to 10.

Class 11-A only gains one team, but its football footprint is dramatically different. Dickinson, Central, Red River, North, South and Jamestown all have enrollment numbers placing them with the likes of St. Mary’s and Watford City.

The Class 11-B will get teams like Beulah and Hazen moving in, but New Salem-Almont is one of the teams heading to 9-Man next year.

The deadline for schools decide is Friday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.