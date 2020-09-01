Man arrested for DUI while operating combine near Berthold

BERTHOLD, N.D. – Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man from Washington on a charge of DUI after a combine he was operating rolled west of Berthold Monday.

According to Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt, Michael Carr, of Seattle, was arrested for DUI and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Schmidt said the combine had extensive damage and is presumed totaled by the owner.

Carr is in custody in the Ward County Jail, according to online records.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.