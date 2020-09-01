Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI while operating combine near Berthold

A man was arrested for DUI while operating a combine near Berthold.
A man was arrested for DUI while operating a combine near Berthold.(Berthold Police)
Aug. 31, 2020
BERTHOLD, N.D. – Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man from Washington on a charge of DUI after a combine he was operating rolled west of Berthold Monday.

According to Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt, Michael Carr, of Seattle, was arrested for DUI and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Schmidt said the combine had extensive damage and is presumed totaled by the owner.

Carr is in custody in the Ward County Jail, according to online records.

