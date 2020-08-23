Advertisement

Bismarck farmer to open corn maze

Corn maze
Corn maze(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a tough year for farmers. Many have suffered a drought, which means yields are down. Markets are down too. That’s affecting their income, so some farmers are looking for new ways to make a buck. One Bismarck farmer has found an amazing way to diversify his operation. Clark Coleman isn’t exactly a corn maze expert

"I've never been in a corn maze before," admits Coleman with a laugh.

But he didn't let that stop him from creating this 9.5 acre corn maze.

"It's a rather big corn maze," he says. "Even with drought this year, the corn is tall enough that I think it will be a decent corn maze."

The maze is a part of a nearly 60 acre corn field, just east of Bismarck. It's an idea Coleman has been thinking about for a few years. Last spring, he decided it was time.

"We've never done this before," he says.

Coleman added some new technology to his corn planter that allowed him to plant a design in the field. The design: a tractor with a grain cart and the words '2020 Coleman Farms.' Visitors can download a map to help them navigate through the corn rows.

"I don't think you an do it without a map. I think if you did it with out a map you'd walk about 30-40 miles to get through it," says Coleman.

The corn is about eight feet tall and even with the map, it's easy to get lost. Coleman hopes the maze will start some conversations about the importance of farms, and where food comes from. He also hopes it can bring a smile to the faces of everyone who walks through the maze.

"I just want people to have fun," he says.The corn maze will be open September 17 through the end of October. Visit "Coleman Corn Maze" on Facebook and Instagram for hours. There will be a $10 fee for each visitor; kids under 5 are free.

After the maze closes for the season, Coleman plans to harvest the field just like the rest of his corn fields.

