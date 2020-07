BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1,600 people are without power across central and western North Dakota.

According to Montana-Dakota Utilities, north Dickinson, portions of south Bismarck, Lignite, Beulah and Center are without power.

It’s unknown when power will be restored at this time.

For the latest information, check the MDU outage map.

