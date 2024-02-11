Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +650
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Vikings' Super Bowl odds (+8000) place them 19th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 22nd.
- The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the entire league.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota has one win against the spread this year.
- One of the Vikings' five games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Vikings have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Vikings are totaling 362.4 yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 342.4 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Vikings rank 16th in scoring offense (22.0 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (24.4 points allowed per game) this year.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,498 yards (299.6 per game), completing 67.2%, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored three times, catching 36 balls for 571 yards (114.2 per game).
- In five games, Alexander Mattison has rushed for 276 yards (55.2 per game) and zero scores.
- Jordan Addison has 19 receptions for 249 yards (49.8 per game) and three TDs in five games.
- Danielle Hunter has been doing his part on defense, collecting 25 tackles, 9.0 TFL, six sacks, and one pass defended for the Vikings.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+6600
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|L 28-24
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|W 21-13
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|L 27-20
|+550
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+75000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+450
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+75000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+1400
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+1400
