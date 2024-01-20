Saturday's Summit slate includes the Denver Pioneers (4-11) facing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-11) at 3:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. Denver Game Information

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 20.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Miranda Vanderwal: 4.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Jojo Jones: 13.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Emma Smith: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Makayla Minett: 6.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Emily Counsel: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Angelina Robles: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

