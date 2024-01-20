North Dakota vs. Denver January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.
North Dakota vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 25.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 10.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Dakota vs. Denver Stat Comparison
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|221st
|73.2
|Points Scored
|84.9
|18th
|202nd
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|331st
|184th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|39.2
|67th
|96th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|157th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|124th
|293rd
|11.9
|Assists
|13.4
|190th
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|9.5
|27th
