Saturday's Summit schedule includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-4) facing the North Dakota State Bison (7-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Heaven Hamling: 13.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abbie Draper: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Abby Schulte: 6.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalei Oglesby: 13.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleyah Jones: 16.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Cooper: 12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Emily Robinson: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

