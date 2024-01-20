North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 13.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacari White: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|123rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|75.2
|173rd
|239th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|263rd
|227th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|337th
|118th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|9.4
|34th
|268th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.7
|305th
|34th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|8.9
|15th
