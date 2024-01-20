The North Dakota State Bison (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 13.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Tajavis Miller: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacari White: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrew Morgan: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DeShang Weaver: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 123rd 77.1 Points Scored 75.2 173rd 239th 73.5 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd 227th 35.3 Rebounds 33.2 314th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.7 337th 118th 8.2 3pt Made 9.4 34th 268th 12.3 Assists 11.7 305th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 8.9 15th

