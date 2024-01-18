Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games
- January 14 at home vs the Clippers
- January 7 at the Mavericks
- January 12 at home vs the Trail Blazers
- January 17 at the Pistons
- January 9 at the Magic
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averages 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- Rudy Gobert posts 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 62.6% from the floor (sixth in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane delivers 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Santi Aldama is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- The Grizzlies are getting 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.
- The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from David Roddy this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Grizzlies
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|107.4
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.4
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|43.9%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.