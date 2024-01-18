The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert posts 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 62.6% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Naz Reid puts up 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane delivers 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Santi Aldama is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.

The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from David Roddy this year.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Grizzlies 113.1 Points Avg. 107.4 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 48.6% Field Goal % 43.9% 38.2% Three Point % 33.8%

