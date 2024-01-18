North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-4) face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-10) in a clash of Summit squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Kacie Borowicz: 20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakiyah Hurst: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiera Pemberton: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Miranda Vanderwal: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
