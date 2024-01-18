The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via Summit League Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DeShang Weaver: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 223rd 73.2 Points Scored 75.2 172nd 202nd 72.0 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd 185th 36.4 Rebounds 33.2 314th 96th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 337th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 9.4 34th 293rd 11.9 Assists 11.7 305th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 8.9 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.