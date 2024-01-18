North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via Summit League Network.
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|223rd
|73.2
|Points Scored
|75.2
|172nd
|202nd
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|263rd
|185th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|96th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|337th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9.4
|34th
|293rd
|11.9
|Assists
|11.7
|305th
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|8.9
|15th
