The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via Summit League Network.

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

North Dakota Players to Watch

  • B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

  • Issac McBride: 19.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kareem Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jailen Bedford: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DeShang Weaver: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Sir Issac Herron: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank
223rd 73.2 Points Scored 75.2 172nd
202nd 72.0 Points Allowed 74.5 263rd
185th 36.4 Rebounds 33.2 314th
96th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 337th
124th 8.1 3pt Made 9.4 34th
293rd 11.9 Assists 11.7 305th
85th 10.6 Turnovers 8.9 15th

