Timberwolves vs. Pistons January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The matchup airs on BSDETX and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDETX, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns this season.
- Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).
- The Timberwolves are getting 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.
- Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham puts up 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Jaden Ivey posts 12.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.
- Jalen Duren puts up 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Killian Hayes posts 8.0 points, 2.9 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor.
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Timberwolves
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|122.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.4
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
