The Detroit Pistons (3-32) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The matchup airs on BSDETX and BSN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDETX, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns this season.

Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

The Timberwolves are getting 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.

Naz Reid gets the Timberwolves 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson puts up 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey posts 12.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

Jalen Duren puts up 13.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Killian Hayes posts 8.0 points, 2.9 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Timberwolves 111.4 Points Avg. 113.1 122.3 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 46.8% Field Goal % 48.6% 34.3% Three Point % 38.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.