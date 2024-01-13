The UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Summit League Network.

North Dakota vs. UMKC Game Information

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Khristion Courseault: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 266th 71.4 Points Scored 73.1 229th 136th 69.3 Points Allowed 69.5 138th 74th 39.4 Rebounds 37.2 151st 28th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 102nd 97th 8.3 3pt Made 8 136th 187th 13.4 Assists 12.1 287th 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 10.9 105th

