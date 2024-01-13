North Dakota State vs. Omaha January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit slate includes the North Dakota State Bison (6-6) playing the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET.
North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
- Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grace Cave: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
