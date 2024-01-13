North Dakota State vs. Omaha January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit League slate includes the Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) against the North Dakota State Bison (7-7, 0-1 Summit League), at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ White: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota State vs. Omaha Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|237th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|76.0
|161st
|190th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|164th
|284th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|36.8
|171st
|268th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|198th
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.0
|136th
|347th
|9.9
|Assists
|12.6
|250th
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|9.9
|48th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.