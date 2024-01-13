Saturday's Summit League slate includes the Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) against the North Dakota State Bison (7-7, 0-1 Summit League), at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Osburn: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ White: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 237th 72.8 Points Scored 76.0 161st 190th 71.4 Points Allowed 70.6 164th 284th 34.1 Rebounds 36.8 171st 268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 198th 275th 6.4 3pt Made 8.0 136th 347th 9.9 Assists 12.6 250th 105th 10.9 Turnovers 9.9 48th

