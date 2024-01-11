Thursday's Summit schedule includes the North Dakota State Bison (5-6) versus the UMKC Kangaroos (7-6), at 8:00 PM ET.

North Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Abby Krzewinski: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Avery Koenen: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tamia Ugass: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dom Phillips: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lisa Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Emani Bennett: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

