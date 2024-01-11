North Dakota State vs. UMKC January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit League schedule includes the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) versus the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League), at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Dakota State vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|273rd
|71.0
|Points Scored
|76.8
|133rd
|151st
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|162nd
|92nd
|38.8
|Rebounds
|37.4
|148th
|34th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|175th
|118th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|143rd
|223rd
|12.9
|Assists
|12.5
|251st
|220th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.2
|55th
