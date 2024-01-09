Timberwolves vs. Magic January 9 Tickets & Start Time
On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Orlando Magic (18-11) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Anthony Edwards is putting up 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- The Timberwolves are receiving 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.
- The Timberwolves are getting 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero posts 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per contest.
- Franz Wagner posts 20.5 points, 4.0 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony averages 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Suggs posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.
- Moritz Wagner posts 11.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.1% from the floor (fifth in league).
Timberwolves vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Timberwolves
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|113.3
|110.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.3
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
