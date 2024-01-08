Wild vs. Stars January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW,BSN,BSWIX
Wild Players to Watch
- Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 21 assists and 13 goals in 34 games. That's good for 34 points.
- Mats Zuccarello is a top scorer for Minnesota, with 29 total points this season. In 29 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 23 assists.
- This season, Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 11 assists for Dallas.
- In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 7-8-2 this season, collecting 457 saves and allowing 53 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (48th in the league).
Stars Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Jason Robertson has 39 points in 38 games (13 goals, 26 assists).
- Matt Duchene has chipped in with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists).
- Pavelski has posted 15 goals and 20 assists for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (11-4-3) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (51st in league).
Wild vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|3rd
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|23rd
|14th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|20th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|12th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|16th
|12th
|22.94%
|Power Play %
|19.05%
|19th
|4th
|85%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|28th
