Having lost three straight, the Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

The Stars game against the Wild will air on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild Stars 8-3 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 121 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.

The Wild's 113 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 29 6 23 29 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 38 15 11 26 8 18 49.3% Matthew Boldy 31 13 11 24 23 24 38.9% Marco Rossi 38 12 12 24 13 15 42.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 119 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (136 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players