Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In nine of 33 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Hartman has scored two goals on the power play.
- Hartman's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
