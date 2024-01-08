Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In nine of 33 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Hartman has scored two goals on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:49 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 15:29 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

