If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ramsey County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warwick High School at Minto High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on January 8

6:55 PM CT on January 8 Location: Minto, ND

Minto, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Rugby High School at Devils Lake High School