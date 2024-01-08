Ramsey County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ramsey County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warwick High School at Minto High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Minto, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rugby High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
