On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Patrick Maroon going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in four of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Maroon has zero points on the power play.

Maroon's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:06 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 1 1 0 15:11 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.