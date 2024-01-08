In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nic Petan to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan stats and insights

Petan is yet to score through five games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Petan has picked up one assist on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

