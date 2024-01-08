Morton County, North Dakota has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morton County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Glen Ullin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Glen Ullin, ND

Glen Ullin, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Ullin High School at Napoleon High School